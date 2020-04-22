|
|
ROSS, George R. Age 95, of Springfield, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born to the late Roy and Hattie (Adkins) Ross on September 27, 1924 in Branchland, West Virginia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Donna Jean (Beckett) Ross whom he married on September 30, 1947, and his brothers: Howard and Cline Ross. George is survived by his children: Brenda (Glen) DeHart, Debra (Mike) Fultz, and Robert (Adria) Ross; grandchildren: Marsha (Tony) Farley, Craig (Neva) DeHart, Andy (Lindsey) Fultz, Wyatt (Ashton) Ross, Paul Ross, and George Ross; great-grandchildren: Emily Farley, Carter Farley, Ross Fultz, Kennedy Fultz, Isiah Ross, Ivy Ross, and Colbert Fultz. George graduated from Guyan Valley High School in Branchland, West Virginia in 1942. After graduating, he served in the United States Army from 1943-1946 where he went to Utah Beach during the invasion of France. George was an avid bowler where he bowled two 300 games. He was the world's best Rook player. George was a lifelong member of Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church. Family will receive guests at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 23, 2020 to abide with the regulations set forth for public gatherings due to the COVID 19 virus, we are restricted to allowing only 50 people in the funeral home at one given time. The service will be officiated by Pastor Tony Everidge, and will be Live Streamed on Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Facebook page. Private entombment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made out to the Missions Fund of Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements in care of JACKSON, LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 22, 2020