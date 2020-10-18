1/1
GEORGE SAKALAS
SAKALAS, George Vincent George Vincent Sakalas passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, in St. Johns, Michigan, following a long illness. George was born July 19, 1930, to Houston and Julia (Stulgaitis) Sakalas in Dayton, Ohio. George attended Webster Elementary and after graduation from Kiser High School worked for the family dry cleaning business. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Returning to Dayton, George attended the University of Dayton receiving a degree in music education. He taught accordion at Dayton's Hauer Music where he met the love of his life Dora Weimer. They were soon married and later had a daughter, Melody Gay. George taught music and band at Bellbrook High School. After managing their musical instrument and lesson business in Montana and Colorado they moved to St. Johns, Michigan, to be near their daughter Melody and grandson Lucas Saltman. George and Dora were both accomplished performers and music teachers. They delighted friends and audiences alike as together they played beautiful music together on their accordions. In St. Johns Dora gave private piano and organ lessons. George, however, found his niche by helping customers with their home projects and repairs while working at the local hardware store. His cheerful nature and friendly knowledge endeared him to customers and friends alike. George was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Melody Saltman, brother Leo Sakalas and sister-in-law Margaret (List). He is survived by his wife, Dora, sister Marcella Wells, grandson Lucas Saltman, nephew Alan Sakalas (Sally), niece Robin Holt (John), their families and cousins. Funeral arrangements were in care of the Smith Family Funeral Home in St. Johns, Michigan, with services Friday, Oct. 16, followed with a military burial in the Dayton National Cemetery Friday, Oct. 23, 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
