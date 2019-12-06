|
SIMPKIN, George Donald "Don" Age 93, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. He was born January 26, 1926 in Winnipeg, Canada to parents, George and Myrtle (Anthony) Simpkin. After high school, in Leandro, California, he served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946. He graduated from San Jose State University and worked in San Francisco. He later relocated to San Clemente and Dana Point, California, where he had a real estate brokerage. He was involved in various civic organizations in Dana Point, serving on the boards of the Dana Niguel National Bank, Capistrano Beach Sanitation District and the Board of Realtors. After retirement he moved to Oxford, Ohio in 1998, where he enjoyed close family, fine woodworking, golfing and fun with his grandsons. He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as a man of integrity, kindness, courage and humor. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Allison Simpkin. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie, daughters, Christine (Thomas) Hall and JoAnn (James) Brock, granddaughter, Sarah Ivy Simpkin, and grandsons, Alex (Kaylyn) Hall and Jeff Brock. He will be greatly missed. Burial will be at sea, off the California coast. Private family memorial. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2019