SNAVLEY, George "LeRoy" Age 87, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019 at Golden Years Nursing Home. He was born on June 15, 1931 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Luther and Henrietta (Kugler) Snavley. He was educated in the Fairfield Schools graduating from Fairfield High School in 1949. He was employed at Beckett Papers for 31 years retiring in 1992. On December 26, 1968 at Zion Lutheran Church he married Mary Fisher. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church and American Legion Post #138. LeRoy was a photographer and an avid bowler, having bowled a 300 series and was the in the Hamilton/Fairfield Bowler's Hall of Fame. He enjoyed spending time in Estero, Florida during the winter. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Kathy Taulbee; his grandchildren Kristina, Katie (Joe), Kyle (Suzanna), Maribeth (Gary), and Joe; his great-grandchildren Xavier, Braydon, Austen, Evan, Nollie, Julia, Aurora, Jasper, Jasmine, and Mia; special cousin, Dale Kugler; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheri Maffeo. Funeral Services will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Remembrances may be sent to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 212 South Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or , Hamilton Unit, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the memory ward at Golden Years Nursing Home and for their excellent care of LeRoy. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. On line condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2019