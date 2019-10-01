|
|
SNOOK, George W. 98, of Sylvania, Ohio and formerly of Springfield, passed away Saturday evening, September 28, 2019. He was born in Ashland, Ohio on December 26, 1920, the son of the late Franklin Edward and Treva (Sprinkle) Snook. George proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He served as a flight engineer/top turret gunner on a B-24 Bomber with the U.S. Eighth Air Force, 445th Bombardment Group/Heavy, 703rd Bomb Squadron, Williams B-24 Liberator Crew. His commanding officer was Major Jimmy Stewart. George flew 30 missions over the European continent. He was awarded several medals, including the EAME Theater Ribbon w/ 6 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal w/ 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Following his military service, he was active in the American Legion, Post 88, Ashland, where he served as Post Commander '50-'51, commander of the 5th District '57-'58 and was a lifetime member for 73 years. George retired from Ohio Edison following 34 years of dedicated service. In his retirement, he volunteered with the Champaign Aviation Museum, first, assisting with the restoration of their B-17 Bomber and later, telling his oral history to other volunteers and museum visitors. George deeply cherished his time at the museum. George was an avid gardener for his entire life. He and his wife, Barbara loved Christmas and their love of the holiday spirit spilled into the beginnings of the lighting displays throughout Ramar Estates. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara E. (Gray) Snook; three children, Melody Metz of Springfield, Teri Snook of Sylvania, and Thomas (Beth) Snook of Sylvania; a brother, Richard (Nancy) Snook of Euclid, Ohio; grandchildren, Steven (Amy) Randall, Barbara Metz, Kaitlin Francis, Emily (Kyle) Schwertner, Austin Snook, Ethan Snook, and Rebecca Snook; great grandchildren, Alivia, Andrew, Ashton, Brody, and A.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Paul Nachtrieb; sisters, Carrie Dunham, Frances Dresher, Betty Ekey, and Alice Snook; and brother, William E. Snook. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Lakes of Sylvania for their loving and devoted care. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. George's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019