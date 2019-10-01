Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Snook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Snook


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Snook Obituary
SNOOK, George W. 98, of Sylvania, Ohio and formerly of Springfield, passed away Saturday evening, September 28, 2019. He was born in Ashland, Ohio on December 26, 1920, the son of the late Franklin Edward and Treva (Sprinkle) Snook. George proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He served as a flight engineer/top turret gunner on a B-24 Bomber with the U.S. Eighth Air Force, 445th Bombardment Group/Heavy, 703rd Bomb Squadron, Williams B-24 Liberator Crew. His commanding officer was Major Jimmy Stewart. George flew 30 missions over the European continent. He was awarded several medals, including the EAME Theater Ribbon w/ 6 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal w/ 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Following his military service, he was active in the American Legion, Post 88, Ashland, where he served as Post Commander '50-'51, commander of the 5th District '57-'58 and was a lifetime member for 73 years. George retired from Ohio Edison following 34 years of dedicated service. In his retirement, he volunteered with the Champaign Aviation Museum, first, assisting with the restoration of their B-17 Bomber and later, telling his oral history to other volunteers and museum visitors. George deeply cherished his time at the museum. George was an avid gardener for his entire life. He and his wife, Barbara loved Christmas and their love of the holiday spirit spilled into the beginnings of the lighting displays throughout Ramar Estates. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara E. (Gray) Snook; three children, Melody Metz of Springfield, Teri Snook of Sylvania, and Thomas (Beth) Snook of Sylvania; a brother, Richard (Nancy) Snook of Euclid, Ohio; grandchildren, Steven (Amy) Randall, Barbara Metz, Kaitlin Francis, Emily (Kyle) Schwertner, Austin Snook, Ethan Snook, and Rebecca Snook; great grandchildren, Alivia, Andrew, Ashton, Brody, and A.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Paul Nachtrieb; sisters, Carrie Dunham, Frances Dresher, Betty Ekey, and Alice Snook; and brother, William E. Snook. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Lakes of Sylvania for their loving and devoted care. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. George's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now