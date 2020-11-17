Age 81 of Centerville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his residence. George was born in Miamiville, Ohio, to the late George R. and Katherine H. Sontag, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 60, Barbara A.; sons, George R. (Lori) Sontag, III and John (Denise) Sontag; daughter, Joan Sontag; grandchildren, Dr. George R. IV, Matthew, Kathryn, andBenjamin Sontag; great grandchildren, Carley and Matthew Joseph Sontag; and sisters, Barbara (John) Trent and Martha Jones. George was retired as Transportation Superintendent for the Centerville Schools and a member of the Ohio Association of Public Transportation. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lebanon, Ohio. Private burial Evergreen Cemetery, Miamiville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to



