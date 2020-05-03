Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George SPECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George SPECK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George SPECK Obituary
SPECK, George Alvin Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, after suffering a stroke. George was born in the Heights area of Houston, Texas on September 29, 1931, the only child of George Lendon Speck and Helen Viola Swayne Speck. A lifelong lover of music, George played clarinet in the band at John H. Reagan High School, and at Rice University, where he received the Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He began dating Virginia Smith in 1951, and they married on June 7, 1953, a marriage that lasted almost 67 years. George spent his entire career working as a chemical engineer at the Texas City refinery of the American Oil Company (AMOCO). In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son Gary Alan Speck, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Kelley Speck, both of Oxford, Ohio. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and father-in-law. Known for his intelligence and precision, George was equally appreciated for his gentle and kind nature. He will be deeply missed. Burial will take place at the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , or to one of the following: The Gary A. and Jennifer Kelley Speck Miami University Wind Ensemble Fund c/o David Zilch, Senior Director of Development, CCA Miami University, 725 E. Chestnut, Oxford, OH 45056 or The Knolls of Oxford Future Care Fund c/o The Knolls of Oxford, 6727 Contreras Road Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -