SPECK, George Alvin Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, after suffering a stroke. George was born in the Heights area of Houston, Texas on September 29, 1931, the only child of George Lendon Speck and Helen Viola Swayne Speck. A lifelong lover of music, George played clarinet in the band at John H. Reagan High School, and at Rice University, where he received the Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He began dating Virginia Smith in 1951, and they married on June 7, 1953, a marriage that lasted almost 67 years. George spent his entire career working as a chemical engineer at the Texas City refinery of the American Oil Company (AMOCO). In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son Gary Alan Speck, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Kelley Speck, both of Oxford, Ohio. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and father-in-law. Known for his intelligence and precision, George was equally appreciated for his gentle and kind nature. He will be deeply missed. Burial will take place at the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , or to one of the following: The Gary A. and Jennifer Kelley Speck Miami University Wind Ensemble Fund c/o David Zilch, Senior Director of Development, CCA Miami University, 725 E. Chestnut, Oxford, OH 45056 or The Knolls of Oxford Future Care Fund c/o The Knolls of Oxford, 6727 Contreras Road Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020