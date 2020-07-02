1/1
George SPURLOCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPURLOCK, George Kelly Age 62, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, and was currently employed with Custom Metal Shearing. George was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hammond on September 29, 1969; his loving grandparents, Willie and Lillie Spurlock; and his wife, Kathy Spurlock. He is survived by his brother, William (Wendi) Myers; his nephew, Matthew (Carolyn) Spurlock; and his niece, Kelly (Greg) McGough. George was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm, until time of service at 2:00 pm, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Burial at Medway Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved