George SPURLOCK

SPURLOCK, George Kelly Age 62, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, and was currently employed with Custom Metal Shearing. George was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hammond on September 29, 1969; his loving grandparents, Willie and Lillie Spurlock; and his wife, Kathy Spurlock. He is survived by his brother, William (Wendi) Myers; his nephew, Matthew (Carolyn) Spurlock; and his niece, Kelly (Greg) McGough. George was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm, until time of service at 2:00 pm, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Burial at Medway Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
