STEPHENS, George C. Age 96, of Miami Twp., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Southview Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1923 in Magoffin County, KY, the son of the late Asa & Bessie (Burton) Stephens. George was a U.S. WWII Army Air Corps Veteran serving in the 417th Bomb Group. He was a retired employee of General Motors with 36 years of service, as well as a former employee of the West Carrollton School District for 14 years serving the district in various ways. He was a member of the South Dayton Baptist Church, VFW # 9927, Kettering serving in the Honor Guard, Solar Masonic Lodge #730 F. & A.M., and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. Preceded in death by his wife Mila (Trent) Stephens in 1988, his son Douglas R. Stephens, 4 brothers Clayton, Earl, Eugene & Sherrill Stephens, and by 2 sisters Sophie Spade & Virginia Howard. He is survived by 4 sons Roger L. Stephens (Carole), Ralph Stephens (Karen), Joe D. Stephens and Tony Stephens (Sherry), dear companion Nellie Arnett, 2 brothers Dinzle Stephens (Allene), & Clinton Stephens (Cathy), 12 grandchildren Julia (Jason), Rachel (Billy), Sarah, Eva (Justin), Holly (Joe), Billy, Shaun (Angela), Kyle (Christina), Douglas, Shelby, Gregory, George E., 10 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Dr. Rod Thorpe officiating. Masonic Services & Scottish Rite Ring service will begin the service. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thank you to Wellington of Dayton and to Gem City Homecare for the special care of George. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019