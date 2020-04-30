Home

More Obituaries for George TOOPS
George TOOPS

George TOOPS Obituary
TOOPS, George Del 79, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his home. He was born on January 31, 1941 in Mechicsburg, Ohio, the son of Lloyd George and Delphine (Pratt) Toops. George Del was a 1959 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He retired from Navistar International Corporation after 34 years. He served on the Board of the Urbana Champaign County Senior Citizens Association. George Del loved working in his yard, planting flower beds, golfing, attending sports events, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Mechanicsburg Indian fan. George Del is survived by his wife, Jane Wiant Toops, of 57 years; his children Dana (Sherri) Toops, DeAnn (Sam) Payne, David Toops and Dawn Toops Beattie; his sister Margie Toops Easterling; his grandchildren Nathan Toops, Natalie Toops, Derek Payne, Caleb Payne, Steven Toops and Georgia Toops; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. George Del is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Steven. George Del will be dearly missed. Due to Covid-19, services and a celebration of his life are postponed until early this summer.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
