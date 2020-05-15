|
WILSON, George Edwin "Ed" Age 93, of Kettering and formerly of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing & Rehab Center in Kettering. George graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He worked for DESC and Wright Patt Air Force Base as a computer programmer before retiring. After he retired, he owned and operated Frames by George in Miamisburg. In addition, he was the founder of the Miamisburg Starving Artist Show. Among many things, he will be remembered for being an incredible artist and his love for the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Leona Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rean Joan "Jo" Wilson; one son Steve Wilson; one daughter Deborah (Mike) Pitrone; two grandchildren Stewart (Julie) Wilson and Chelsea Wilson (fiancée Sam Lindamood); two great grandchildren Reese and Liam Wilson; three brothers Robert (Wanda) Wilson, Kenneth (Wanda) Wilson, Wayne (Linda) Wilson; and one sister Ada Jent and their families. Services will scheduled at a later date. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2020