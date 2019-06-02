|
WINGO, George Clifford "Snookie" Peacefully passed away May 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy (Buffington) Wingo; his father, Clifton Wingo and brothers, SY and Earl (Joedy) Wingo. Snookie leaves to cherish with fond memories and celebration of his life, his loving son, Bryan (LaShauna) Hall; two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Aubryanna Hall; stepchildren, Carol (Lynnie) and Wayne Johnson; sister, Daisy Woods and a host of nieces and nephews. In his younger days Snookie was an avid baseball player, golfer and bowler. He loved watching MSNBC. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the United States Army. Snookie enjoyed his life! A Celebration of Life Service is Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The "L", 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. Mr. Wingo will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019