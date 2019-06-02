Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Resources
More Obituaries for George WINGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George WINGO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George WINGO Obituary
WINGO, George Clifford "Snookie" Peacefully passed away May 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy (Buffington) Wingo; his father, Clifton Wingo and brothers, SY and Earl (Joedy) Wingo. Snookie leaves to cherish with fond memories and celebration of his life, his loving son, Bryan (LaShauna) Hall; two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Aubryanna Hall; stepchildren, Carol (Lynnie) and Wayne Johnson; sister, Daisy Woods and a host of nieces and nephews. In his younger days Snookie was an avid baseball player, golfer and bowler. He loved watching MSNBC. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the United States Army. Snookie enjoyed his life! A Celebration of Life Service is Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The "L", 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. Mr. Wingo will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now