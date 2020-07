WOOTEN, George Age 92, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away July 12, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, FL, on March 4, 1928. George is preceded in death by his wife, Alma Wooten (2009), and sister, Carolyn. He is survived by his sister, Joann. A private graveside service will be held at David's Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. Condolences may be shared with the family on George's tribute wall on www.routsong.com