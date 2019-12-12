Home

WRIGHT, Jr., George Age 57, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, December 14, 2019 at MT. ENON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1501 W. Third St., with Pastor Corey J. Pruitt, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
