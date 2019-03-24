|
FARRIS (nee Goacher), Georgeanna L. Age 82, passed away February 27, 2019, in St. Pete Beach, Florida. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Goacher; brother, Ty Goacher, and sister. Georgie retired from CVS. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Choir and the treasurer of Free Spirits. She took great pride in her home and thoroughly enjoyed working in her yard. Georgeanna is survived by her cousins, Jerry Moore and Dennis Boehmer, and numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. Mass will be held at 10:30, Tuesday, March 26th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420 Father Satish officiating. A visitation will be held prior to Mass from 9:15 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Georgeanna's name be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019