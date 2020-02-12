|
CROWDER, Georgia Age 85 of Dayton, OH as the oldest Render, passed away Feb 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Willie King Crowder, S.r in 1972, eldest daughter Cynthia in 2010, sister Anne Green, two aunts Lillie Mae & Bertha. Last but not least her companion for more than 20 years Charles Dix. She is survived by special daughter Diane, as well as Karen, Linda (Ernest) & Elizabeth and one son Willie K. Jr. (Jeanetta) Crowder all of Dayton;11 grandchildren, Renee (Eric), Shantae (Mark), Sean, LaToya, Brandy, Brandon, Willie K. Crowder III, India, Jessica, Camryn & Crystal; special cousin/sister Inez Dixon. A host of great grands, nieces, nephews and cousins too many to mention. Visitation 12 PM with funeral services to follow at 1 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020