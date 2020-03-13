|
|
FIELDS, Georgia May 96, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born May 11, 1923 in Oneida, TN, the daughter of the late James and Martha Foust. Georgia retired from the Mueller Center after a number of years in the transportation department. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 397. Georgia is preceded in death by her husband John Fields and a sister Jessie Parham. She is survived by her sons David (Sonja) Fields, Steve (Pam) Fields and Philip Fields; grandchildren Brandy (Nathan) Fitch and Devon (Andrea) Fields; and great-grandchildren Tabitha, Levi and Noelle. Private graveside services will be held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 13, 2020