|
|
GASKINS CROOKS, Georgia Age 98, of Dayton, OH, passed away April 26, 2020. She was born March 27, 1922 in Millersberg, KY. She was a resident of Larkin Chase Center in Bowie, MD for the past six years. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur D. Gaskins & W. Robert Crooks, parents, Washington & Lettie January, sisters Mary and Willa, brother, Joseph, son, Arthur D. Gaskins, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Jones (Charles III) and Vonda Stone (Gregory Sr), daughter-in-law, Couki Gaskins, grandchildren, Charlotte Gaskins Watkins (James), Gregory Stone Jr, Erica Williams (Eddie) and Alexander Stone (Tiffany), 8 great grandchildren, Georgia, Victoria, Rahel, Gregory III, Zandria, Micah, Aniyah and Olivia and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020