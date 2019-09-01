|
HATTEN, Georgia L. Age 91 of Fairfield, passed away at Woodridge Healthcare on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Georgia was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 7, 1927 to Ross and Delia (nee Chasteen) Ash. On June 2, 1945, she married the love of her life, Harry L. Hatten Sr. Georgia is survived by her children, Diana (Greg) Kottner and Neil (Kathy) Hatten; her daughter-in-law, Karen (the late Harry Jr.) Hatten; her grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Robinson-Richmond, Craig (Carrie) Robinson, Renee (Buddy) Smith, James David (Brandy) Coffman Jr., Tonia Kendall, Lori (John) Asher, Krystina (Kevin) Wittenburg, Danika (Harvie) Hatten, Stacey (Eddie) Hatten, Brian (Jess) Robinson and Jennifer (Michael) Patterson; her 13 great-grandchildren; her 10 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Harry L. Hatten Sr.; her children, Gloria (Lyle) Robinson and Harry Hatten Jr; her grandson, Harry Hatten III; her great-grandson Bradley W. Hatten and her great-granddaughter, Dannicah Coffman. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Georgia will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019