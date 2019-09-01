Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia HATTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia HATTEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia HATTEN Obituary
HATTEN, Georgia L. Age 91 of Fairfield, passed away at Woodridge Healthcare on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Georgia was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 7, 1927 to Ross and Delia (nee Chasteen) Ash. On June 2, 1945, she married the love of her life, Harry L. Hatten Sr. Georgia is survived by her children, Diana (Greg) Kottner and Neil (Kathy) Hatten; her daughter-in-law, Karen (the late Harry Jr.) Hatten; her grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Robinson-Richmond, Craig (Carrie) Robinson, Renee (Buddy) Smith, James David (Brandy) Coffman Jr., Tonia Kendall, Lori (John) Asher, Krystina (Kevin) Wittenburg, Danika (Harvie) Hatten, Stacey (Eddie) Hatten, Brian (Jess) Robinson and Jennifer (Michael) Patterson; her 13 great-grandchildren; her 10 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Harry L. Hatten Sr.; her children, Gloria (Lyle) Robinson and Harry Hatten Jr; her grandson, Harry Hatten III; her great-grandson Bradley W. Hatten and her great-granddaughter, Dannicah Coffman. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Georgia will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.