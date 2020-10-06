Georgia HUBBARD

HUBBARD, Georgia Louise Georgia Louise Hubbard, age 82 of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Louise was born in Bonny Blue, Virginia on April 7, 1938, to the late Henry Earl and Nora (Sexton) Woodyard. Known as Lou to those closest to her, she enjoyed dining out and playing cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially around the holidays. Louise is survived by her children; Paul Hubbard, Robby (Leza) Hubbard, Jody (Doug) Seither; her grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie), Scott (Jenni), Alesha (David), Robby Jr. (Kiersten), Madison, Makinsey, Jarrod, Nick (Brittany), Brad, Crissie (Keith), and Brandie (CJ), her 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Doras Singleton, Norma Jean Johnson, Bill (Robin) Woodyard, and Jackie (John) Williams, as well as many extended family members and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Monroe Hubbard; her daughter, Cynthia Vanover; her grandson, Derrick Gregory Vanover; her great-grandson, Rory; and her sister, Geraldine. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



