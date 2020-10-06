1/1
Georgia HUBBARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUBBARD, Georgia Louise Georgia Louise Hubbard, age 82 of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Louise was born in Bonny Blue, Virginia on April 7, 1938, to the late Henry Earl and Nora (Sexton) Woodyard. Known as Lou to those closest to her, she enjoyed dining out and playing cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially around the holidays. Louise is survived by her children; Paul Hubbard, Robby (Leza) Hubbard, Jody (Doug) Seither; her grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie), Scott (Jenni), Alesha (David), Robby Jr. (Kiersten), Madison, Makinsey, Jarrod, Nick (Brittany), Brad, Crissie (Keith), and Brandie (CJ), her 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Doras Singleton, Norma Jean Johnson, Bill (Robin) Woodyard, and Jackie (John) Williams, as well as many extended family members and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Monroe Hubbard; her daughter, Cynthia Vanover; her grandson, Derrick Gregory Vanover; her great-grandson, Rory; and her sister, Geraldine. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved