LYNCH, Georgia A. Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The daughter of Roy and Gladys (Bowling) Head, Georgia was born on August 16, 1929, in KY. Georgia was a wonderful mother to three children and devoted wife to her forever love, Roy C. Lynch, for 72 years. Roy passed away in October 2018, leaving her heart forever broken. Georgia was also predeceased by many loved ones, including her beloved son Moses Lynch. Georgia is survived by daughters Patricia (James) Angel and Lynn (Richard, deceased) Schoen; grandchildren Timothy (Stephanie) Bailey, Tina (Robert) Brock, Laura (Luis) Angel-Lalanne and Tish (Christopher) Reed; and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Maddison, Emmagrace, Naomi, Ciella, Caleb, Aidan, Ruby and Scarlett. Georgia is also survived by her sister Dorothy (Howard, deceased) Smith and by many special nieces and nephews, as she and Roy were both from large families. Georgia left her legacy of family love and devotion firmly rooted in her two daughters and their children and grandchildren. Please join her family in a celebration of her life and the life of her husband Roy on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio from 3 pm 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to charity in Roy and Georgia's honor. Suggestions: Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati www.civicgardencenter.org or The National Audubon Society www.audubon.org Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary