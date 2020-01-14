|
|
MAGILL, Georgia Ann Age 87, of Dayton passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1932 to the late George and Myrte Kuntzman. She is preceded in death by her husband Corwin C. and a son Stephen Magill. Survived by a daughter Stephanie Magill of Dayton, sons Michael (Patricia), Joseph (Ken Gordon), William (Nancy), 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and Sister Juanita. Memorial services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr at N. Main St. The family will receive friends at 2 P.M. (1 hour prior to services beginning at 3 P.M.) In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 3055 Kettering Blvd., Suite 400, Dayton, OH 45439 in Georgia's memory. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020