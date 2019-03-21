PAULIG, Georgia Martin Born January 16, 1932 in Mechanicsburg, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was 87. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Karl Paulig, who was her high school sweetheart. She is survived by her oldest daughter Kristin Paulig and granddaughter Georgia Rui Paulig of Durham, NC, middle daughter Gretchen Paulig and granddaughters Julia Kate and Emi Cunningham Paulig of Austin, TX, and youngest daughter Heidi Paulig Singer of Urbana and grandsons Karl and Tristan Singer, of Columbus, OH, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Brad Singer of Urbana, and daughter-in-law, Joy Cunningham, of Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385, 937-458-6028, https://www.hospiceofthemiamivalley.org. All are invited to pay their respects at an open house honoring her life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the family home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary