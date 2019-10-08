Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Georgia REICHENBACH Obituary
REICHENBACH, Georgia Vivian Age 81, of Franklin, Ohio, died Friday October 4, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Vivian was born in Keck, Kentucky on August 26, 1938 to Matt and Mima (Amburgey) Smith. Vivian was employed with Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 30 years and had to retire in 1990 with a medical disability. Vivian enjoyed Esther Price candy, family history, flowers and reunions. She loved talking about Kentucky and memories of her family. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Riley; second husband, Carl Reichenbach; grandson, Benjamin Petry; parents, Matt and Mima Smith; sister, Vada Hale; brother, Boyd Smith; nephew, Hershel Hale. Vivian is survived by her 2 daughters, Cheryl (Rob) Petry and Robin (David) Creech; 4 grandchildren, Jared (Bethany) Petry, Lauren Petry, Mollie McKenzie, Carson McKenzie; 3 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way and 1 brother, Ronald Ray Smith of Sarasota, FL. Funeral services are 11:00 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005 with Pastor Scott Dickenson officiating. Burial at Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Berachah Missions.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
