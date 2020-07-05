1/
GEORGIANNA DEGLER
DEGLER, Georgianna B. Age 100, of Kettering, passed away July 2, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon L. Degler and son, Grover L. Degler. She is survived by her son, Gary L. Degler; daughter, Ginger Bianca (Degler) Williams; sister-in-law, Margaret Degler; grandchildren, Kathy Morrow (Degler), Heath A. Williams, Christine "Cris" Degler, Grant L. (Emily) Degler, Garrett L. (Lisa Fittro) Degler, Garth L. Degler; great-grandchildren, Zachary L. Rohrback; Ashley B. Rohrback; Gavin L. Degler, Gabe Degler, Kylie Degler, Aiden J. Williams, Zach (Kirsten) Loare, Rebecca Holland; brother-in-law, Merle Degler; as well as numerous family members and friends. Georgianna ran a newspaper branch in the 1960's to the early 1970's from her home in Kettering, Ohio. She raised three outstanding children and really encouraged the growth and development of creativity and imagination. She instilled self reliance in her family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or The ALS Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
