Georgianna KASSMAN
KASSMAN, Georgianna Kathryn "Georgi" Georgianna Kathryn "Georgi" Kassman, age 84, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Laurels of Huber Heights. She was born February 22, 1936, in Belleville, Illinois, to the late John and Emily Poniske. Georgi is preceded in death by her six siblings, John, Jerry, Mel, Duayne, Arlene, and Marie. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerard Kassman; four daughters, Sue (Larry) Sack, Jayne (Tim) Tegge, Barb (Mike) Phillips and Mary Kassman; son, Mark (Stephanie) Kassman; seven grandsons, Dan (Erika) Sack, Joe (Allie) Sack, Tim (Sarah) Sack, Andy Sack, Greg (Margie) Clausing, Tommy (Claire) Caldarea, and Joshua Kassman; four granddaughters, Julia Tegge, Nicki (Mike) Ziegler, Kelly Clausing and Caitlin (Houston) Cornett; three great-grandsons, Leo Sack, Colton Cornett and Carson Caldarea; two great-granddaughters, Maddie and Gabby Zeigler; her two sisters, Dorothy Knapp and Mona Fernandez, special sister-in-law, Carol Poniske. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the Miamisburg Senior Center. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 11, 2020.
