Gerald ANDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Gerald Lee "Gary" Age 76, of Dayton, passed away on June 3, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Brandt, OH, on June 1, 1944, the son of the late Marlyn and Mary (Eades) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Tom Anderson, David Anderson, Marilyn Hayes and Keith Anderson. Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Lusta Anderson; children, Garra (Nathan) Myers and Amanda (Adam) Farley; grandchildren, Lucas, Alexander and Zachary; sister, Deborah (Bobby) McDaniel; and many other loving family members and friends. Gary served his country proudly from 1965-1967 in the Army. He retired from the Dayton Police Department in 1990 as an Officer. Gary was a member of North Dayton Anglers Club, American Legion Post #200, AMVETS Post #464, VFW Post #3283 and the Fraternal Order of Police #44. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spoiling his grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or the North Dayton Anglers Club, 1924 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404. To share a memory of Gary or a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved