ANDERSON, Gerald Lee "Gary" Age 76, of Dayton, passed away on June 3, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Brandt, OH, on June 1, 1944, the son of the late Marlyn and Mary (Eades) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Tom Anderson, David Anderson, Marilyn Hayes and Keith Anderson. Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Lusta Anderson; children, Garra (Nathan) Myers and Amanda (Adam) Farley; grandchildren, Lucas, Alexander and Zachary; sister, Deborah (Bobby) McDaniel; and many other loving family members and friends. Gary served his country proudly from 1965-1967 in the Army. He retired from the Dayton Police Department in 1990 as an Officer. Gary was a member of North Dayton Anglers Club, American Legion Post #200, AMVETS Post #464, VFW Post #3283 and the Fraternal Order of Police #44. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spoiling his grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or the North Dayton Anglers Club, 1924 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404. To share a memory of Gary or a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.