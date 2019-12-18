|
|
BANKS, Gerald Age 68, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at . Retired from Dayton Public Schools. Preceded in death by soulmate; Martha Dance, father; Clyde Banks, sister; Donna Palmer. Survivors include daughter; Kristina Dance, mother; Madeline Banks, brother; Michael Banks, grandson; Mario Dance Sr., great-grandson; Mario Dance Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Janice Smith, Miami Valley Hospital and . Private service family only. Cremation by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019