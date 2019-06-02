|
BOAS Sr., Gerald L. Age 90, of Centerville, Ohio passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at . Gerald "Gerry" was born in Urbana, Illinois on January 3, 1929 to Daisy Viola Talbert and George Elmer Boas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara J. Boas. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Master Sergeant from June, 1950 to July 1953. Gerry worked as a photo engraver, by trade, and had a passion for his cars, boats, and photography. He is survived by three children: Kristi (Bryan) Boas Marshall, Gary (Deborah) Boas, and Marcia (Timothy) Denlinger; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. at David's Cemetery Chapel in the Community Mausoleum, followed by the inurnment. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019