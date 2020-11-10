1/1
Gerald BONER
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONER, Gerald L. "Gerry"

85, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, in his home. Gerry was born

February 13, 1935, in Granville, Ohio, to Lester and Marcella (Gaddis) Boner. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a BME, from the University of Dayton with a BSEE and an MBA and was an Engineer for Cooper Energy for 22 years. He was also a member of the Springfield Church of Christ. He was in a barber shop chorus, enjoyed go kart racing and collecting vintage cars. Gerry was a dedicated husband and

father who was always involved in family life and his children's activities. He could fix literally anything, and he often did. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol A. Boner; three

children, Sheryl (Ed) Chen, Teresa (Phil) Campbell and Denise (Milton) Bowlen; two stepchildren, Sheri Susaeta and Eric Stith; a brother, Dr. Garnard (Donnie June) Boner; grandchildren, Tyler (Karman) Ogden, Jerrin Ogden, Devin Chen, Asa Chen and Kristin Campbell; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Brayden and Emerson Ogden; and numerous nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Boner; sister, Lois (Robert) Scott; and a stepson, Richard P. Stith. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Springfield Church of Christ. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved