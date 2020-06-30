Gerald BRECHAK

BRECHAK, Gerald "Jerry" Gerald "Jerry" Brechak, 80, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Gerald was born to Conrad and Rose (Skrha) Brechak, who precede him in death. Also preceding him are his brother, Richard Brechak, and longtime friend, Joanne. Jerry leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Barry Brechak, of Nashville, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randolph LaBonte; and granddaughter Jillian LaBonte of Boston, MA. Also surviving are friends Ginny Brechak, Bob Park, Betty and Dan Gould, all of Dayton, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Chaminade High School, he proudly served in the US Army with a tour in Korea and was an Honor Guard at Ft. Meade. He retired from Mound Lab where he was a corporate photographer, and was a member of American Legion Post 668, Vandalia. Jerry was an avid bowler, loved all sports and was an accomplished baseball player in his youth. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, starting at 12:30 pm, followed by a Celebration of his life at 1:30 pm with Pastor Andrew Brewster presiding. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Jerry may be made to: American Legion Post 668, Vandalia. Messages of sympathy, support or to share a memory of Jerry may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.