Gerald BRECHAK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRECHAK, Gerald "Jerry" Gerald "Jerry" Brechak, 80, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Gerald was born to Conrad and Rose (Skrha) Brechak, who precede him in death. Also preceding him are his brother, Richard Brechak, and longtime friend, Joanne. Jerry leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Barry Brechak, of Nashville, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randolph LaBonte; and granddaughter Jillian LaBonte of Boston, MA. Also surviving are friends Ginny Brechak, Bob Park, Betty and Dan Gould, all of Dayton, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Chaminade High School, he proudly served in the US Army with a tour in Korea and was an Honor Guard at Ft. Meade. He retired from Mound Lab where he was a corporate photographer, and was a member of American Legion Post 668, Vandalia. Jerry was an avid bowler, loved all sports and was an accomplished baseball player in his youth. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, starting at 12:30 pm, followed by a Celebration of his life at 1:30 pm with Pastor Andrew Brewster presiding. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Jerry may be made to: American Legion Post 668, Vandalia. Messages of sympathy, support or to share a memory of Jerry may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved