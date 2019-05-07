BREWINGTON, Gerald Owen Age 76, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born August 14, 1942 in Wilmington, OH to Donald Brewington, Sr. and Mildred (Lane) Brewington. Gerald was a graduate of Kingman High School in Wilmington and honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He worked for over 23 years as a truck builder for International Harvester in Springfield. He was an herbologist and enjoyed reading, gardening, and taking walks. More than anything, Gerald enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Joanna (Breakfield) Brewington; sons, Raymond Brewington, Stephen Brewington of Xenia, OH, Robert (Kristin) Vanzhof of Front Royal, VA, Douglas (Gayle) Peterson of Fairborn, OH; daughters, Alicia Brewington of Portsmouth, Anita Lovejoy of Xenia, OH; brother, Benjamin Brewington of Springfield, OH; sister, Susan Brewington of Xenia, OH; eighteen grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Fond memories of Gerald and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary