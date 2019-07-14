CAESAR, Gerald Robert 70, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital - North. He was born on November 6, 1948 to John and Mable (Milner) Caesar at Dayton, OH. Gerald worked for Wright Patterson AFB in earlier years before joining the music industry. Later on he worked as a business entrepreneur / plumbing and heating. On July 8, 1968 he married Krucita J. Caesar (Shelvin). He was preceded in death by his parents, Mable and John Caesar, Jr.; first son, Brian E. Harris; and sisters, Carol Wright and Patricia Moses. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Krucita Caesar; children, Sean (Michelle) Caesar, Jon (Audrea) Caesar, Tiffanie Maull; grandchildren, Ruben Maull, Sean M. Caesar, Alex Caesar, and Quinn Caesar; siblings, Veronica (Theodore) Gates and Charles (Sandra) Caesar; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Michael) Creech; brother-in-law, Kerry Shelvin; the Parker Family; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10 am to 12 pm at Maranatha Worship Centre (4501 Wolf Road, Dayton, OH 45416). Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 pm at Maranatha Worship Centre. Memorials are suggested to the , Inc. A Special Thanks to the doctors and staff at Nephrology Associates, Fresinus Kidney Care, and Premier Health Systems for his care. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019