|
|
CLARK, Gerald 87, entered into rest on April 29, 2019, at Heartland of Hillsboro Skilled Nursing facility. Gerald was born on March 31, 1932 to Merton H. and Rebecca P. Clark, in New Bedford Mass. He was a landscaper and gardener for several years at Kettering Hospital. Gerald leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Carol G. Clark; a brother Roger Clark; Children: son Daniel (Margaret) Clark; daughter Laurie Lobo; daughter, Deborah A. (Bob) Crabb; grandchildren: Michele Wilson, Mellisa Collins, Jennifer Monaghan, Brian Crabb, Steven Crabb, Rebecca Deim, Audrey Prout; Matthew Wilson: 20 Great Grandchildren, 3 great, great Grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his Father Merton Clark, Mother Rebecca Pasquill Clark Mullaney, Brother Merton Clark Jr., sister Hazel Giusti. No Services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019