Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
VFW Post 1031
Springfield , OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
VFW Post 4111
Lisbon , OH
View Map
1940 - 2019 Obituary
Gerald CLUNK Obituary
CLUNK, Gerald T. 78, of Springfield, died Monday, May 13, 2019 in Springfield. Born July 29, 1940 in Lisbon; he was the son of Howard and Kathryn (Custer) Clunk. A 1958 graduate of Lisbon High School, and a US Marine Corps veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal in 2018. In the early 60's Jerry had worked under the control and supervision of Highway Patrol Officers as an equipment inspector. In 1965 he was a Police Patrolman for the City of Huron, and from September to December was employed at Mansfield as a correctional officer and was assigned to Sandusky Honor Camp. He was employed at International Harvester for 17 years as a security guard. In November 1983 he again began working for the State of Ohio as a correctional officer at London Correctional Institution, and retired as a Lieutenant from Madison Correctional Institution, London in 2003. Survivors include his sons Jonathan T. (Diana) Clunk and Christopher T. (Kelly) Clunk; grandsons William "Billy" Clunk and Nicholas Clunk; former wife and friend Sharon (Thompson) Bixler. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters Jo Ann Moser and an infant Joyce Kathryn. Jerry donated his body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program to help medical students. Memorial services will be held on 30 May, 1pm, VFW Post 1031, Springfield Ohio and 1 June, 10am, VFW Post 4111, Lisbon Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Jerry's memory be made to a favorite . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 16, 2019
