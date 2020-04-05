|
CORIELL, Gerald "Jerry" Age 89 of Clayton, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Coriell; and sister, Wanda Lutz. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; brother, Richard (Marty) Coriell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He graduated Roosevelt High School class of 49. He worked for Sheffield and Bendix until his retirement in 1992. Jerry and Carolyn participated on Bike for the Heath of It. He enjoyed making art. The family will be holding private services. Interment will take place at Eversole. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020