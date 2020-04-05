Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald CORIELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald CORIELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald CORIELL Obituary
CORIELL, Gerald "Jerry" Age 89 of Clayton, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Coriell; and sister, Wanda Lutz. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; brother, Richard (Marty) Coriell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He graduated Roosevelt High School class of 49. He worked for Sheffield and Bendix until his retirement in 1992. Jerry and Carolyn participated on Bike for the Heath of It. He enjoyed making art. The family will be holding private services. Interment will take place at Eversole. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -