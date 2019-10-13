Home

COX, Gerald Lee Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Friday October 11, 2019. Gerald was born March 25, 1934 in Middletown, OH to Dorothy (Nichols) Cox and Norman Cox. Gerald was retired from Armco Steel and was a member of Armco Bass Club. He was an Avid dirt track and stock car racer. He was also a member of 1st Baptist Church in Middletown. Gerald is survived by son Timothy (Paula) Cox, son Jerry Cox, stepson William Lawson, stepdaughter Kim Lawson; Brother Charlie (Peggy) Cox; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife Janice Cox; daughter Julie Ann Secrist; mother Dorothy (Nichols) Cox and father Norman Cox; Sister Norma Griffin and Brother Daniel Cox. A visitation for Gerald will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. A burial will take place Monday, October 14, 2019 at Butler County Memorial Park, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the Cox family.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019
