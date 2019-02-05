FLEENOR, Gerald Age 82 of Medway went to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton after a lengthy illness. He was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia on November 26, 1936 the son of Harold P. & Estelle F. (Phillips) Fleenor. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Mildred Fleenor, 3 daughters Renota (Rick) Stanaford, Bulinda (Marvin) Knowles and Ellen (Carl) Schubert; son Rodrick (Theresa) Arney; 3 step daughters Teresa (Rick) Schamerloh, Debbie Hunter and Beverly (Jack) Koogler; 13 grandchildren Richie (Lynn) Stanaford, Becky (Nick) Wilson, Matt (Stacy) Trimble, Jessie (Jennie) Trimble, Jordan Trimble, Emily Knowles, Erin Knowles, Michael (Sarah) Massengill, Courtney (Chris) Willis, Devon Massengill, Lexis Schbert, Chelsea (Mitch) Thompson and Lisol Arney; 4 step grandchildren Sonja Koogler, Jack Koogler Jr., Tonya (Kyle) Bates and Sarah Schamerloh; 18 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren; 4 brothers Ronald (Elsie) Fleenor, Kenneth (Mae) Fleenor, Donald (Betty) Fleenor and Roger (Aileen) Fleenor; 2 sisters Phillis Disney and Kathleen Fleenor; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Barbara Fleenor, his grandson Jimmy Stanaford, a brother Gene Fleenor and a sister Barbara Barnette. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm 5:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mitchell Hasty officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary