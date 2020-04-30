Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Gerald GREWELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald GREWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald GREWELL Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald GREWELL Sr. Obituary
GREWELL Sr., Gerald W. "Jerry" 77, of Butler Twp., passed away Friday, Apr. 24, 2020 at his home. He was born to Gerald Marvin & Persis Louise (Alspaugh) Grewell on Aug. 19, 1942 in Dayton, OH. Jerry was a graduate of Fairmont High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 668. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerome Grewell. Survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Goldschmidt); daughter, Jennifer McMahan (Jason); son, Gerald W. Grewell, II (Tanya); grandchildren, Jessica, Shayla, Jakob, Jarrett, Joshua, Grayson, Jason & Lily McMahan, Calvin & Robert Grewell; many other relatives & friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Hospice or the . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -