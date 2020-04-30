|
GREWELL Sr., Gerald W. "Jerry" 77, of Butler Twp., passed away Friday, Apr. 24, 2020 at his home. He was born to Gerald Marvin & Persis Louise (Alspaugh) Grewell on Aug. 19, 1942 in Dayton, OH. Jerry was a graduate of Fairmont High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 668. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerome Grewell. Survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Goldschmidt); daughter, Jennifer McMahan (Jason); son, Gerald W. Grewell, II (Tanya); grandchildren, Jessica, Shayla, Jakob, Jarrett, Joshua, Grayson, Jason & Lily McMahan, Calvin & Robert Grewell; many other relatives & friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Hospice or the . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020