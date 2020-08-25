1/
Gerald HAINES
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAINES, Gerald Raymond "Jerry" 67, of Maineville, OH, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born September 22, 1952, in Dayton, OH, to Robert Irwin and Jeanette (nee: Knarr) Haines. Jerry was loved by the staff and his house mates at the Community Concepts where he resided. He was a very tactile person and was always carrying things in his hands. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Robert Neal and William Frederick Haines. Survivors include his two brothers, Lani Haines of Trotwood and John (Karen) Haines of Edgewood, KY. A graveside committal of his ashes will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.Hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved