Gerald HARTMAN Sr.

Gerald HARTMAN Sr. Obituary
HARTMAN Sr., Gerald "Gene" 94, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Northwoods Care Center. He was born on March 29, 1925 in Springfield, son of the late Vernon and Anna (Stone) Hartman. Gene is survived by his son, Gerald (Pam) Hartman, Jr.; grandchildren, Gerald Hartman III, Chad and Angie Flannigan, and great-grandson Patrick Hartman. He was preceded in death by eleven siblings. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Gene's life will be held on 10:00am Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating.. Burial will follow at Donnelsville Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
