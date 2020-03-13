Home

JOHNS, Gerald Age 81 of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 11, 1938 in Butler County, Ohio the son of Melvin and Helen (McDowell) Johns. Gerald retired from Armco Steel. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeanne Marie (Theobald) Johns; two daughters, Jennifer (husband, Stephen) Watson and Linda Sue (husband, John) Farnsworth; two sons, Richard Allen Johns and Ronald Lee Johns; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Jessica, Timothy, Bradley, Benjamin, Samantha, Zachery, Phillip and Matthew; two great grandchildren, Madison and Gabriel; sisters, Betty Wisenberger and Donna Wisenberger; brothers, Theodor and William. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pauline; a brother, Glenn; and a grandson, Sean. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am Monday until service time at the funeral home. Entombment will be at the Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors by the United States Army. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2020
