Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Tipp City, OH
More Obituaries for Gerald LEONARD
Gerald LEONARD

Gerald LEONARD Obituary
LEONARD, Gerald D. "Jerry" Age 90 of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born March 4, 1929, in Piqua, to Harold and Martha (Schneider) Leonard. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson Phillip Williams, sister Joann O'Reilly, and nephew Daniel O'Reilly. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sybil (Huff) Leonard of Tipp City, stepdaughter, Sherry (David) Moore of Springboro; nieces and nephews, Catherine (Terry) Howell, David Jess, John (Becky) O'Reilly, Mary Dowell, Michael (Julie) O'Reilly, and Bob O'Reilly (John) and several great nieces and nephews. Jerry retired from TWA and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was a former member of the American Legion and enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, singing, was an avid runner and loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Jerry could be found playing poker with his buddies on Friday nights, was a great joke-teller, and was loved by all he met. Visitation 10-11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral Mass 11 AM Saturday at the church with burial to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME; 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019
