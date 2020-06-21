Gerald LEWIS
LEWIS, Gerald Lee "Jerry" 65, of Springfield, "got his wings" on June 18, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 5, 1955, in Indiana, the son of Omar and Georgie (Henry) Lewis. Jerry was a member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, mowing his grass and spending time with his loving family. He had been employed at Kissel Brothers. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Vickie (Coy) Lewis and he is survived by their children, Krista (Ryan) Wale, Catherine (David) Werling and Aaron (Johanna) Krumer. His marriage to JoHannah (Steveley) Warner-Lewis in 2015, gave him an extended family of two sons, Christopher Warner and Steven Warner. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene Lewis, John "Barry" (Christine) Lewis, Dennis (Debbie) Lewis, Daryl (Brandi) Lewis and Willie (Donna) Lewis, numerous nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, Mary Ann Steveley, brothers-in-law, Tim (Linda) Steveley, Keith (Lori) Steveley and Michael (Nancy) Steveley. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Omar Lewis and his father-in-law, Pastor Larry M. Steveley. Private services will be held for Jerry's family with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
