LISTON, Gerald A. 77, passed away January 2, 2020. He was the son of William Liston, decd, Orpha Wilson Liston Reynolds Swadner, decd. He is survived by wife, Victoria Long Liston, daughter, Stephanie Liston, son Gerald Liston, grandson, Jordan (America) Liston, ggrandaughter Arilynn Liston, ggrandson Liam Liston, brother Richard (Marilyn Liston, sister Carolyn (William Liston Carroll, nephews Matthew (Crystal) Liston, Mark Liston, John Carroll and Joseph Carroll. Nieces Kaila Liston, Autumn Liston and Sarah Liston and many relatives and friends, especially Larry (Nancy) Hedges. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM at the Open Bible Christian, 4715 Burkhardt Ave., Dayton, OH., Pastor Grimes officiating. We will be meeting at Marion's Piazza, Beavercreek, OH after the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020