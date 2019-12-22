|
|
LOONEY, Gerald B. Age 83 of Franklin, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born January 18, 1936 in Elkhorn City, Kentucky, the son of Roy and Shirley (Salyer) Looney. Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church in Middletown, where he served on the Board of Trustees for many years. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and spent his entire career at AK Steel. He loved and served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, traveling and was an avid UK Basketball fan. Jerry was devoted to the love and care of his family, especially "all his girls." Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Rose (Combs) Looney; two daughters, Jennifer Rose Stencil and Elizabeth "Beth" Ann (husband, Mark) Vojtisek; two granddaughters, Emma Rose (husband, Christian) Brode and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Margaret Vojtisek; and special family member Bob Stencil. Geep cherished his large and loving extended family and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 28 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until service time Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church (fbcmiddletown.org) or the Vasculitis Foundation at (vasculitisfoundation.org) Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence. "Where hearts give freely and love prevails, Where secrets are told and sweet memories live. It's where we began and where we will end, My family; all my love I give."
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019