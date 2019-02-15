Home

Gerald McClintick
Gerald McClintick


Gerald McClintick Obituary
McCLINTICK, Gerald Lee 84, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 13, 2019, at the War Veteran's Home in Bossier City, LA. He was born on March 29, 1934, in Springfield, OH to parents, Roy and Mary Louise McClintick. Gerald retired from B.A.F.B. as Crew Chief and was married to his sweetheart, Katherine, for sixty years. He is survived by his wife, Katherine McClintick; son, Andy McClintick and wife Nori; two sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Gerald's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 15, 2019
