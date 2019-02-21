Resources More Obituaries for Gerald MILLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald MILLER

MILLER, Gerald M. Age 73, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on February 16, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Jerry grew up in Woodmere, New York. He attended Harper Collage of Binghamton University as an undergraduate and then Brown University as a graduate student. He began his teaching career at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He was a Professor of Economics and was regularly recognized by his peers and his students as among the best teachers at Miami. He was presented with many awards for his teaching, including The A.K. Morris Award in 1996. While teaching, he also served as Assistant Chair in the Department of Economics. During the summer breaks from teaching, he would return to Oceanside, New York, and work in various positions, including counselor and co-director at Camp DeBaun, a family-run day camp for thousands of local children. His family, being close friends of the DeBauns, founded the camp at the suggestion of Jerry's mother, Cele Miller. Jerry spent many memorable and fun summers at Camp Debaun and continued his association with the camp by becoming one of its employees. Jerry was initiated in 1974 into Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity as a Faculty Advisor for the Mu Psi Chapter at Miami. He served the fraternity in several different capacities on a local and national level for over forty-four years. He served as Chapter Advisor as well as a director of the chapter's house corporation. Jerry also served as National Scholarship Chairman, Chairman of the SAM Foundation Scholarship Committee and as a Director on the SAM Foundation. After his retirement from Miami University, he remained on several advisory committees including the Cliff Alexander Office of Greek Life. He received a Proclamation of Outstanding Faculty/Staff on October 6, 2018 from the Cliff Alexander Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and Leadership, surrounded by hundreds of lifelong friends and associates. He is survived by his husband James Pater; brother, Robert (Marlene) Miller; niece, Sheryl (Glenn) Dekhayser; nephew, Eric (Wanda) Miller; and six great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Cele Miller. Jerry requested that there not be a funeral or memorial service after his death. He did express his wish for those that knew him and those that were influenced in any way by his teaching, leadership and/or mentoring, to remember him by using his example to teach, lead and mentor others as he did. His memory and legacy will continue as others benefit from his example. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2019