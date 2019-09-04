|
MILLER, Gerald R. "Jerry" Age 88, of Hamilton passed away on September 2, 2019. He was born in Hamilton on August 28, 1931 to Ray and Frances (Smith) Miller. Jerry was employed as an electrician at Champion Paper Company for 43 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Front Street Presbyterian Church, life member of the AMVETS 1983, VFW Post 10097 in Ft. Myers, FL, American Legion Post 138, Moose Lodge #36, Monkeys #1, and Eagles Post #3986. Jerry was a Hanover Township Trustee from 1973 to 2001, and was involved with the local 4-H Chapter where he organized the elected officials golf outing that granted well over one hundred scholarships and trips to Washington, DC. Jerry is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Michael (Maureen), daughter Phyllis (Jack) Isaacs, granddaughter Courtney of Cincinnati, grandson Louis (Annalise) of Bozeman, MT, and step-daughters Carla (Dennis) Conrad and Cindy (Joe) Douglas. He also leaves behind nephews James (Debbie) Lakes, Allen (Pam) Lakes, Kenny (Shari) Lakes, niece Peggy (Richard) Moore and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother of his children Eva, sister Molly, brother-in-law James Lakes, and grandson Scott Isaacs. Funeral services will be held at Charles Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Dr. John H. H. Lewis of Front Street Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the . Condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019