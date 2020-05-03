|
MILLER, Gerald Lee Age 81, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Dayton, OH to the late Marcella and Joseph Miller. Gerald Miller was a US Army veteran, an active member and mentor in AA for 39 years and was a member of the Surfside Beach Senior Citizens Committee and the city government. Mr. Miller had a life long career in printing and retired from Hammer Graphics. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Miller. Gerald Lee Miller is survived by his daughters; Karen Paige (Curtis W.) Griffith of Dayton, OH and Susan (Steve) Crochunis of Plant City, FL. grandchildren; David (Desiree) Griffith, Matt Griffith, Jason (Allison) Crochunis and Allie (Ray) York, great-grandchildren; Rona and Leana Griffith, Aurelia York and Quentin Crochunis. He is also survived by his loving significant other Ana Blumetti. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020